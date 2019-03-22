SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A trailer for the Sundance Film Festival's jury award-winning "Last Black Man in San Francisco" was posted online, announcing the film's June 14 theatrical release.
The story follows Jimmy Fails, who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home built by his grandfather in a San Francisco that's undergone drastic gentrification in the 21st century.
Watch the video above for the full story by ABC7's Wayne Freedman.
Bay Area gentrification focal point of upcoming summer film 'Last Black Man in San Francisco'
