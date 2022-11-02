Oakland natives introduce 'Tales of the Town' podcast, highlight community members

Podcast hosts Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham tell ABC7 what you can expect from their most recent multimedia project, "Tales of the Town," which highlights community members, history, and culture in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Podcast hosts Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham are highlighting individuals in Oakland through stories and insight into one of the most influential hubs of Black American culture in their most recent multimedia project, "Tales of the Town."

Muntagim says one of their main goals has always been to capture and preserve the history of Black Oakland, especially after seeing how gentrification within the community has impacted its demographics. They are hoping to accomplish this through telling the stories of their elders, peers, and contemporaries.

MORE: Inner City Bliss cultivates trauma-informed, holistic wellness among communities of color

"We hope that, you know as touching as these stories can be, as entertaining as they can be at times, we hope that people use it as a foundation to look at the history of their own local, look at the history of their own family, and start to make sense of what has happened to them in the past, which could potentially be their future," says Parham.

The two Oakland natives are staples within the community, serving as co-founders of the People's Programs and Hella Black Podcast.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live