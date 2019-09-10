Madonna announces concerts in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Madonna fans get ready: the original Material Girl will be spending Halloween in San Francisco.She'll be performing at the Golden Gate Theater on October 31, November 2 and November 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday.The concerts will be device-free; that means you'll have to put phones and smart accessories in secured pouches and pick them up after the show. If you're caught using them during the concert you'll be escorted out.