Madonna faces backlash after calling out fan in wheelchair for sitting down at concert

KABC logo
Monday, March 11, 2024
Madonna calls out fan in a wheelchair for sitting down at concert
Madonna is under fire after calling out a fan in a wheelchair for sitting down at her concert.

Madonna is under fire after calling out a fan in a wheelchair for sitting down during one of her "Celebration Tour" concerts.

"What are you doing sitting down over there... oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that," said the 65-year-old superstar.

This viral video got more than 3 million views since it was posted on Thursday. It was not immediately clear where and when the video was recorded.

It's unclear if Madonna apologized to the fan in private after the public incident.

Her next show of the Madonna: The Celebration Tour will take place at the Kia Forum Monday night.

