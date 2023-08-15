After being hospitalized earlier this year, Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her "The Celebration Tour," including two stops at Chase Center in February 2024.

Madonna announces new concert dates at Chase Center after rescheduling tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her "The Celebration Tour" and it will now include two stops at Chase Center.

The San Francisco shows will be on Tuesday, February 27th, and Wednesday, February 28th, 2024.

Tickets for the originally scheduled October shows will be valid for the new February dates.

Madonna had also originally been set to perform on January 15th at Chase Center, but this show has now been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

RELATED: Madonna makes 1st statement about recovery, world tour after hospitalization

Refunds will be provided to the initial point of purchase for the January 15th show. Madonna says she deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to her fans.

Madonna recently announced that she was rescheduling the North American portion of her tour after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live