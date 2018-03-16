AMERICAN IDOL

Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'

EMBED </>More Videos

A tatted-up classically trained opera singer from Modesto is hoping to make a splash on American Idol this weekend. (KGO-TV)

By
MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A tatted-up classically trained opera singer from Modesto is hoping to make a splash on American Idol this weekend.

ABC7 Morning Anchor Reggie Aqui talked to Effie Passero as she hit the high notes and talked about the judge she wanted to impress all night long.

Effie will audition this Sunday. You can watch American Idol on ABC7 on both Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition

Click here for more stories related to "American Idol."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idoltelevisionABCu.s. & worldmusicsingingModesto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
AMERICAN IDOL
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
'Idol' contestant who forgot lyrics: 'I was giving (up) my spot'
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News