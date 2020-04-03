earth day

National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with documentary about Dr. Jane Goodall

National Geographic is celebrating Earth Month with "Jane Goodall: The Hope," a documentary honoring legendary wildlife conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The two-hour documentary special will take viewers through chapters of Goodall's journey in the 60 sixty years since her groundbreaking discoveries in Gombe researching wild chimpanzees, including her activism, creation of her non-profit organization the Jane Goodall Institute and Roots & Shoots youth program, along with her current efforts to inspire the next generation.

"My job is to inspire people and to get them to go around and take action," Goodall remarks in the trailer, which was released in time for her birthday on April 3.

"Jane Goodall: The Hope" premieres Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daytelevisiondocumentarytrailers
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
New crystal shop encourages self-love in Inglewood
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
More waste going to landfills, less recycled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Coronavirus: Safeway implementing 'one-way' shopping aisles at stores
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
Show More
Giants' Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News