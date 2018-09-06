ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New 270 degree movie experience comes to the Bay Area

A new 270 degree movie theater is opening in Dublin at the Regal Cinema. It is the first one in Northern California and the seventh in the country.


DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A new 270 degree movie theater is opening on Thursday night in Dublin at the Regal Cinema. It is the first one in Northern California and the seventh in the country.

There is the typical silver screen in front of you but you also have screens on both sides of you.

"The Screen X auditorium will come to life throughout the movie and enhance the movie going experience of what you are seeing on the front panels," said Regal marketing director Rachel Lueras.

The scenes wrap around you rather than just play in front of you. The first movie is "The Nun" and starts Thursday night. "Aquaman" will play there later this season. They are also opening a Screen X Theatre in New York City this weekend. There are now seven theaters like this in the country.
