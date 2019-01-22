The nominations for the Oscars have been announced, and the Bay Area has a chance to bring home a few more trophies at this year's Academy Awards.
Mahershala Ali, who was born in Oakland and raised in Hayward, received his second Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "Green Book". In 2017, he won an Oscar in the same category for his performance in "Moonlight." And, if you believe the Golden Globes are an indicator of success at the Oscars, Mahershala Ali won one for his role in "Green Book" and "Moonlight."
"Green Book" also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Lead Actor, Original Screen Play and Best Film Editing. If you are counting at home, that's five nominations.
Sam Rockwell, another Bay Area native, is nominated for Best Supporting in "Vice." He was born in Daly City and raised in San Francisco. He now resides in Los Angeles. Rockwell won his first Academy Award, as well as a Golden Globe, for Best Supporting Actor in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
"Vice" is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Makeup and Hair. If you are counting, that's eight nominations.
Ryan Coogler, Marvel's youngest filmmaker, grew up in Oakland. His first feature film, "Fruitvale Station," won top audience awards and now "Black Panther" is nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture - although some say he was snubbed for the Best Director nomination.
"Black Panther" is nominated for Best Picture, Best Song, Best Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. It is also the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture.
Emeryville-based Pixar has won numerous awards for their feature films, including 15 Academy Awards and nine Golden Globes. This year, "Incredibles 2" is nominated for Best Animated Feature. Fun fact, "The Incredibles" was the first Pixar film to win more than one Academy Award.
