Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother

PHILADELPHIA --Pink is known for her jaw dropping acrobatics and high energy performances, but it was no act when she stopped her show in Australia to comfort a fan.
Fourteen-year-old Leah Murphy attended Pink's show in Brisbane Monday night.
Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan. She was supposed to go the concert with Leah, but died in June.
Leah held up a sign about her mother at the show and it got Pink's attention.
The Doylestown, Bucks County native went into the crowd and gave Leah a hug.
Leah's aunt says the hug has lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time.
