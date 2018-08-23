Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3369604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pink stops show to thank middle school counselor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018.

Pink is known for her jaw dropping acrobatics and high energy performances, but it was no act when she stopped her show in Australia to comfort a fan.Fourteen-year-old Leah Murphy attended Pink's show in Brisbane Monday night.Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan. She was supposed to go the concert with Leah, but died in June.Leah held up a sign about her mother at the show and it got Pink's attention.The Doylestown, Bucks County native went into the crowd and gave Leah a hug.Leah's aunt says the hug has lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time.