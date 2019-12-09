Arts & Entertainment

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is ready to sing to you this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of your favorite Christmas songs are being performed by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus -- although it may not be the exact version you remember.

Unique takes on traditional songs is only one of many fun things you will see at their show.

ABC7's Reggie Aqui spoke with one of its chorus members and challenges him in a game on his Christmas song knowledge.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscogaylgbtqholidaysingingchristmaslgbt
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
San Francisco streets flooded during heavy rainstorm
Rain totals above average in parts of North Bay after weekend storm
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
City of Fremont to crack down on open house signs
Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love
Clint Eastwood shows appreciation for Marines at Camp Pendleton
Show More
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
More TOP STORIES News