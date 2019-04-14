'Star Wars' fans get 1st look at 'The Mandalorian' series coming to Disney+

Favreau's eight-episode series will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12. It's set in the aftermath of "The Return of the Jedi," taking place five years after the Rebellion's victory.
The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star. Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi and Nick Nolte will also appear in the series.
"You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy," Favreau said.
Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Within the first year of launch, it will include all Pixar feature films and theatrical shorts, all Star Wars films, more than 250 hours of content from National Geographic and the first 30 seasons of "The Simpsons." The streamer will eventually feature all of Disney's motion picture library.
Disney movies coming out in 2019, beginning with "Captain Marvel," will make their streaming debut on Disney+. Original content will also premiere directly to the platform, including a remake of "Lady and the Tramp," a "High School Musical" television series, a docu-series chronicling the making of "Frozen 2," and "The Mandalorian." The overall launch slate will include more than 25 original episodic series and 10 original movies and specials, with more to come.
