'Stranger Things': Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein talks about his name twin in 'Stranger Things' Season 3

Sunnyvale Larry Klein with his name twin Hawkins Mayor Larry Kline from the Netflix Original Stranger Things 3.

Anyone realize the Mayor of Hawkins in #StrangersThings3 has the same name (different spelling) as the Mayor of @CityofSunnyvale? S/O to @lerrie! https://t.co/dV2VG7peQ0 pic.twitter.com/LNzLn6p3mj — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) July 6, 2019

It's just a coincidence... OR IS IT??? pic.twitter.com/7lixtaORPw — City of Sunnyvale (@CityofSunnyvale) July 8, 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- When "Stranger Things" Season 3 dropped on Netflix on the 4th of July, fans quickly binge watched eight episodes as quickly as they can.If you were one of those fans, you may have noticed that the mayor of Hawkins shared a name and title with the mayor of Sunnyvale, California.Mayor Larry Klein of Sunnyvale said it did not take long to recognize his name was now associated with one of the most popular shows on Netflix through Hawkins Mayor Larry Kline and he had a little fun with it."I started receiving messages on Friday morning, the day after Netflix dropped Season three of 'Stranger Things,'" Mayor Klein said. "I immediately reached out to Hawkins' Mayor Klein to invite him to visit Sunnyvale."Hawkins Mayor Kline doesn't quite share the same values and morals as Sunnyvale Mayor Klein does.In fact, besides the name, the Sunnyvale mayor said he didn't notice anything similar to his television counterpart."Similarities? I'm not so sure," Mayor Klein said. "I always thought it would be nice to have a doppelganger, but the Hawkins mayor seems like he may be from the Upside Down."For Mayor Klein, the similarities may not be there between himself and the Hawkins mayor, but he does think Hawkins and his town are more alike than they are different, despite the show being based in a different state and time period.Similar in many ways, except for one."Sunnyvale, Calif. and Hawkins, Ind. have a lot in common," Mayor Klein said. "We're both family friendly, breaking barriers in science and redoing our downtown mall. But I want to be completely clear, Sunnyvale children do not have to worry about demogorgons or mind-flayers."