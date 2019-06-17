taylor swift

Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' video features LGBTQ celebrities, surprise Katy Perry moment

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift's star-studded music video for "You Need to Calm Down" is here.

The superstar released the video for the second single for her upcoming album on "Good Morning America" on Monday. The new video features LGBTQ celebrities and a surprise moment between Swift and former rival Katy Perry.

Watch the music video on YouTube here.

The song calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community. Among the many celebrities in the video are the casts of "Queer Eye" and "RuPaul's Drag Race," as well as Ellen Degeneres, Todrick Hall, Adam Rippon and Billy Porter.

In the video, members of the LGBTQ community and allies ignore protestors with signs, instead enjoying the weather. They participate in a wedding, plenty of summer party activities and even a drag queen contest. It all culminates in a food fight, and Swift is dressed as an order of fries. She sees Perry, dressed as a burger, and the two hug.


The video received more than 460,000 views in its first half-hour on YouTube.

Over the weekend, Swift made a surprise appearance at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, singing her hit "Shake It Off" alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The "Modern Family" star was hosting a Pride Month event at the bar, which is a national monument for gay rights. Ferguson also appeared in the new music video.

The music video for "Me," the first single, was colorful and upbeat. Her seventh album, "Lover," will be released Aug. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftpridelgbtqlgbtq prideentertainmentpride monthu.s. & worldlgbt
RELATED
Taylor Swift ramps up clues ahead of 4.26 reveal
TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift to perform on 'GMA' from Central Park
Taylor Swift pens scathing Tumblr post about Scooter Braun
Everything is bad: Taylor Swift's new music video has converted a critic
Taylor Swift holds surprise concert for Pride month celebration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Gilroy Garlic Festival evacuees retrieve abandoned cars
Fire causes evacuations at SFO maintenance building
Father of Bay Area teen charged in officer's death arrives in Rome
Gilroy Garlic Festival killer's motive still a mystery
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Videos released of suspect in Bodega Bay LSD-fueled rampage, police shooting
Show More
Bay Area one of the worst places for first-time homebuyers: Study
LIVE: Shelter-in-place as fire burns at ExxonMobil in Baytown
AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue
Morning Update: Gilroy shooting, father of murder suspect in Italy, new Juul health concerns
Stories of heroism and survival as Gilroy stands strong together
More TOP STORIES News