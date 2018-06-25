TUPAC SHAKUR

TUPAC: DEAD OR ALIVE? Sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Tupac fans and conspiracy theorists alike believe the rapper is still alive and might even return to the stage one day. (AP Images) (KTRK)

Is Tupac alive?

Nearly a dozen alleged sightings since 2001 have fueled a long-standing conspiracy theory that the rapper will return sometime after faking his own death in 1996.

A Somali man told British tabloid The Mirror he spotted Makaveli inside a car in February 2018.

Church prints Tupac rap lyrics instead of traditional prayer
EMBED More News Videos

A church mistakenly used Tupac rap lyrics in its service

A Google search reveals locations of other 2Pac sightings:
  • 2001: New York
  • 2004: Cuba
  • 2012: Sweden; Los Angeles, California
  • 2014: Boston; Los Angeles, California
  • 2015: California
  • 2017: New Jersey
  • 2018: Somalia

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 after attending a Mike Tyson fight.

He died from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996, nearly a week after the shooting.

Madonna wins court ruling halting auction of love letter from ex-boyfriend Tupac

Click here for more stories on Tupac Shakur.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentTupac Shakurmysterious deathshootingcelebrity deathsbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
Madonna stops auction of Tupac letter
TUPAC SHAKUR
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Madonna stops auction of Tupac letter
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
Robin Williams, Tupac arrested for allegedly having $69K of pot in Arizona
More Tupac Shakur
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News