Oakland is showing "California Love" to Tupac Shakur by renaming a stretch of one of its most prominent streets after the late rap legend.

Oakland renames stretch of street to Tupac Shakur Way in honor of late hip-hop legend

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is showing "California Love" to Tupac Shakur by renaming a stretch of one of its most prominent streets after the late rap legend.

"And so I'm proud to be here today to be part of the street naming ceremony. I see murals all over the world of Tupac. Was only right that we have a street named after him, correct?" said Sway Calloway, popular radio personality and Oakland native. "So let's celebrate today with the Shakur family. And thank you. Your family has been through a lot. And still you stand here strong."

MORE: Tupac Shakur killing: Ex-gang leader charged with orchestrating shooting pleads not guilty in Vegas

Tupac's sister was at Friday morning's renaming ceremony.

MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue is now "Tupac Shakur Way."

Shakur was born in New York City and grew up in Baltimore before his mom moved their family to Marin City.

But his career took off in Oakland, where he first worked with the hip-hop group Digital Underground.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live