TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74

Television writer/producer Steven Bochco poses for a portrait in his Santa Monica office in this Aug. 17, 2016 file photo. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
Legendary TV producer Steven Bochco, creator of such series as "Hill Street Blues" and "Doogie Howser M.D.," has died at age 74.

A family spokesman says Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Over a career that spanned more than 50 years in television, Bochco was known as an innovator who created and produced shows that won critical acclaim and made a lasting impact on the network television landscape.

Among the shows he helped create or produce were "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law," "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "NYPD Blue."

Steven Bochco discusses his memoir in 2016 interview
ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio interviewed producer Steven Bochco about his memoir surveying his 50 years in television on Sept. 8, 2016.



Bochco had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia years ago and detailed his treatments in his memoir, "Truth is a Total Defense."

In a 2016 interview with Eyewitness News, he explained what led him to launch his producing career with the highly acclaimed "Hill Street Blues" in the early 1980s.

"I just got tired of doing the same stuff over and over again, which is what I had been doing for 15 years," he said.

He also discussed battling the networks over creative control, winning out with decisions such as casting Neil Patrick Harris as Doogie Howser and showing some partial nudity on "NYPD Blue."

During a 15-year span at the height of his creative powers, Bochco's shows won 10 Emmy Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
