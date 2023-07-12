California teen to be honored with Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at ESPYS

Founder of Bay Area's Alley-Oop Kids Rishan Patel to be honored with Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at ESPYS.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three young leaders will be honored with "The Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award" at the ESPYS Wednesday night, including a teen from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sixteen-year-old Rishan Patel is the founder and CEO of a sports equity nonprofit called "Alley-Oop Kids" that works to build lockers full of sports equipment for under-resourced facilities.

The Atherton, Calif. teen is one of 13 young leaders who are being honored for their work using "sports as a catalyst for change and making a positive impact on society."

He sat down with us to talk about his nonprofit and being honored with this award.

