Evacuations lifted in Sonoma County structure fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A spreading structure fire prompted evacuations in Schellville in Sonoma County.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for people in the area near the intersection of Highways 116 and 121 at Arnold Dr., but the evacuations were canceled around 6:30 p.m.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. and burned about 15 acres.

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the area.




