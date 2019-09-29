Evacuations lifted in Sonoma County structure fire

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for people in the area near the intersection of Highways 116 and 121 at Arnold Dr., but the evacuations were canceled around 6:30 p.m.
The fire started just before 3 p.m. and burned about 15 acres.
It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.
The public is advised to avoid the area.
Update 9/28 6:16pm: EVACUATIONS LIFTED in Schellville near Hwy 116/121. You may return to the area. Be cautious of emergency vehicles still in the area.— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 29, 2019
#BREAKING #fire @sonomasheriff mandatory evacuations Residents within 1 mile of the 3-way stop at Hwy 116 & Hwy 121 (aka Arnold Dr) are asked to leave immediately. #ArnoldFire— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) September 29, 2019
