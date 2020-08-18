fire

Hennessey Fire: Evacuations underway as 2,700-acre Napa Co. wildfire threatens homes

According to CAL FIRE, the Hennessey Fire was caused by lightning as thunderstorms moved through the Bay Area on Monday.
By Stacy Tiffin
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- New evacuations are underway and there's a new warning for residents living near the Hennessey Fire burning east of St. Helena in Napa County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, flames have burned more than 2,700 acres, which is a little more than four square miles. The fire is currently 0% contained. Crews tell ABC7 News they were able to get some containment lines in overnight, thanks to the cooler weather, and they hope to get some partial containment of the fire sometime Tuesday night.

One structure and two outbuildings have been destroyed. An additional 205 structures are threatened and evacuation orders are in place.

Here are the evacuation orders and warnings due to the Hennessey Fire, which is included as part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

Evacuation Order:

  • From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

  • Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

  • From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end

  • Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

  • Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

  • Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

  • All of Hennessey Ridge Road

  • Wragg Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

  • Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road.



Evacuation Warning:

  • Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

  • Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock


Crews are also battling a fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road, west of Brooks. The Gamble Incident Fire has burned 5,000 acres and is 0% contained right now.

A total of 460 firefighters are battling the fires burning in Napa County right now.

Evacuation Order:
  • All areas on Berryessa Knoxville Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128 at the intersection of Berryessa Knoxville Rd/Hwy 128 (Turttle Rock Bar)

  • Everything West of Lake Berryessa's water edge o Pope Canyon Rd from Pope Valley Rd to Berressa Knoxville Rd. Inclduing Hardin Rd and Including the Sufi Center

  • The intersection on Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road to all all of Berryessa Estates Sub Division.


Evacuation Warning:
Butts Canyon Rd from the Lake County line to James Creek.

Those seeking shelter options can visit the Napa County's evacuation shelter at the Crosswalk Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
