Bay Area fires: Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Lightning Complex fire evacuations, road closures

LIVE UPDATES: More on the fires burning around Northern California
Over 1.2 million acres have burned in the state from 625 fires sparked by more than 13,000 lightning strikes within a week, according to Governor Gavin Newsom. There are three major fire complexes currently exploding in size.
- CZU Lightning Complex Fire: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
- LNU Lightning Complex Fires: Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties
- SCU Lightning Complex Fires: Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties
See the list below for the latest on evacuations and road closures in the Bay Area:
Evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, road closures and evacuation centers:
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
See more on the size of the individual fires below:
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health