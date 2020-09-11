Evicted Texas mother of 4, who had been sleeping in SUV, moves into new home after news report goes viral

Kenia Madrigal's story spread far and wide, with many stepping up to help after they found out she and her four children, ages 11, 8, 3, and 1, were sleeping in her SUV since June.
Madrigal couldn't afford to pay rent at the time.
After the story aired on KTRK-TV, a co-worker at her new job set up a fundraising account and hundreds of people from across the country donated.
The GoFundMe page's initial goal was $800. It ended up raising more than $73,000.
Houston mother of 4 sleeping in car after eviction receives thousands in donations
With that money, Madrigal and her children were able to move into a new home.
Our sister station caught up with the mom on move-in day. She said finally having a safe place to rest their heads is a huge relief.
"I feel like I'm finally okay. I don't have to stress so much, I don't have to worry so much. My kids have somewhere they can sleep now," Madrigal said.
Madrigal was also excited to finally have a kitchen again where she can cook, and that her children have their own rooms.
She said she cried when she received the call that she was approved for the house. But she also wanted to make it clear, she's thankful to everyone who helped her.
"None of this would have been possible without the help of everybody honestly. I don't think I would have been here right now if it weren't for the people who have been supporting me and who donated. So for that I'm grateful," Madrigal said.
