EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been more than a week since Richmond resident Tom Mullarkey went missing after a day of skiing at Bear Valley in the High Sierra. The search, according to the Alpine County Sheriff's office has gone from rescue to recovery mode. (KGO-TV)

By
ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) --
When it comes to Mother Nature, the odds were stacked against Tom Mullarkey's family from the day their search began. It forced crews to suspended efforts multiple times, and grounded helicopters due to blizzard conditions.

But for this experienced skier's family, what was in their favor: the tremendous number of people willing to help.

RELATED: Family says missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave

They describe it as an army.

"It really was. I am. Completely underestimated in my mind what it was going to look like." says Markus Mullarkey, Tom's nephew. "It was a scale of operation beyond anything I could have guessed...and it's continuing."

The Alpine County Sheriff's Department called on rescuers and volunteers from all over the bay area. From heat-sensing technology in the air to meticulously probing every inch, for what could be buried beneath the snow.

RELATED: Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe

Rachel Gomez, Tom's niece just returned from the search in the Sierra and is beyond grateful.

"Originally I felt like there was nothing I could do. I was at work and I felt helpless"

While Tom's family knows the odds of survival are slim, they hold on to their faith, to hope and to each other to get them through the unknown.

"Whatever the outcome may be, we will be able to rest and be assured that we did everything we could to the best of our ability." Says Rachel.

Because of so many people offering to help in the seach, the family created this You Caring crowdfunding page for donations. They're blown away by the amount raised and say they'll donate the extra proceeds back to the first responders and everyone who put their blood, sweat and tears into helping find Tom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manski resortsskiinginvestigationsearchsearch and rescuesnowRichmondLake TahoeAlbany
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News