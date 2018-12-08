Exclusive: Wife of late Bay Area radio legend Ray Taliaferro breaks her silence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --The body of former KGO talk radio host and community activist Ray Taliaferro was found by two teenagers in a wooded area on Sunday, Dec, 02, 2018 in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was reported missing on November 10th. An autopsy found no signs of foul play, but his son thinks there's more to the story.
"I feel there was foul play in bringing him to that area to start with," Raphael Taliaferro, Ray Taliaferro's son said. "There's something going on."
RELATED: Former KGO talk radio host Ray Taliaferro found dead in Kentucky
Charlotte Crawford married Ray Taliaferro just a few months before he vanished. The two were looking at a property in Southern Illinois the day he disappeared.
Raphael Taliaferro has hired a private investigator to look into Crawford and his father's case.
Crawford is aware of the investigation, and through a family spokesperson, exclusively responded to ABC7 News about the issue.
"We are all so saddened at the loss of my beloved Ray and hope that all his friends and family can come together to honor the man and the legacy of a great pioneer," Crawford said in a statement.
RELATED: Ronn Owens recalls fond memories of former KGO talk radio host Ray Taliaferro
"Her account was that my father drove away," Raphael Taliaferro said. "My father wasn't a driving person. He always caught a cab. He might have some colleagues that know that. Whenever he left the show he always caught a cab."
Taliaferro's son is questioning police too. He believes Paducah's department dropped the ball in the search for his father, who was suffering from dementia.
"There could have been a number of other things that resulted in his death," Raphael Taliaferro said.
Raphael Taliaferro is still moving forward with plans to hold a memorial for his father at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco after the holidays.
A family spokesperson said Crawford also hopes to hold a memorial event in San Francisco and include Taliaferro's family.