EARTHQUAKE

Experts say swarm of East Bay quakes good reminder to be prepared

EMBED </>More Videos

A similar but larger earthquake swarm shook the Danville area in February. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Alyssa Hughes lives in Alamo, only a mile from the epicenter of the latest earthquake to rattle the East Bay.

The 3.3 tremor was an early wake-up call. It jolted some people out of bed at 4:55 a.m.

"I was awake, just finished feeding the baby and heard something that sounded like thunder," said Hughes. "And then things rocked and rolled. I was here in 1989 for the Loma Prieta quake and I thought is this the start of another big one," said Jan Rohde from Danville.

RELATED: Trio of small earthquakes hit near Danville minutes apart

This follows a group of other small earthquakes in the San Ramon Valley over the weekend. They are mostly 2's and 3's and only some are felt.

Jan Rohde, from Danville, felt one on Sunday. "It had a little rolling and then it was a big jolt."

PREPARE NORCAL: Emergency resources

A similar but larger earthquake swarm shook the Danville area in February. USGS Geophysicist Brian Kilgore says most of the earthquakes are centered between two faults - the Calaveras and the Concord faults.

The two swarms, so close together, boils down to a coincidence. "The San Ramon Valley has produced earthquake swarms like this half a dozen times or more since 1970," he said.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Kilgore says the small earthquakes do not mean a bigger one is coming. But they should be a reminder to everyone in earthquake country - be prepared.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on earthquakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSalameda countyDanvilleConcordAlamo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Trio of small earthquakes hit near Danville minutes apart
USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
EARTHQUAKE
7.0 earthquake strikes coast of Venezuela, prompting evacuations
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
More earthquake
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News