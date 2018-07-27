CARR FIRE

Facebook activates safety check for Redding residents evacuated for Carr Fire

Facebook has activated its' safety check feature for the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County. You can check if any of your friends are in the affected area and if they have said they are safe. On its page Facebook also gives you the option to donate, request help, and offer to help. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook has activated its safety check feature for the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County.

You can check if any of your friends are in the affected area and if they have said they are safe.

On its page, Facebook also gives you the option to donate, request help and offer to help.

More than 125 people have already offered to help; those offers range from shelter, to food to clothing.

This number is sure to continue to grow throughout the weekend.

Click here for a look at Facebook's safety check feature for the Carr Fire.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

