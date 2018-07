RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Facebook has activated its safety check feature for the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County.You can check if any of your friends are in the affected area and if they have said they are safe.On its page , Facebook also gives you the option to donate, request help and offer to help.More than 125 people have already offered to help; those offers range from shelter, to food to clothing.This number is sure to continue to grow throughout the weekend.