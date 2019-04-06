Family, community celebrate the life of Pittsburg principal who was fatally shot

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Paul Shatswell was a very well-liked principal at the Pittsburg Adult Education Center. His funeral was Thursday, but on Friday night, the family invited the community to a "Celebration of Life" in honor of Paul."This should be a good time to remember the life of Pauly Shatswell," says one of Shatwell's band members to the roar of applause. He emceed the event that was held at Pittsburg High School.Shatswell leaves behind eight children, ranging in ages from six to 29. One of his eldest sons, Jonathan, spoke about his father's positive attitude."Day to day, he was an inspiration to all of us. Whether to do good or make better choices in our lives. That's just what his goal was, to have a positive impact on everyone," says Jonathan.Mansoora Shah Zaeem is an ESL teacher at Pittsburg Adult Education Center, where Shatswell was the principal. She says their families spent this past Christmas together. She wants people to remember how Paul always went out of his way to help others."He was a very out-going person, very helpful, very loving. (He would say) 'Ok, let me help you with this' or 'Let's do this,'" explains Zaeem."I know my dad loved education, but if it were up to him, he probably would have been a rock star," jokes one of Paul's adult daughters, who also spoke at the event.While his daughter spoke of his love for music, Paul's younger sister talked of his love for family and community."I know that he is happy that we are all together. And I promise him that I will be around for (his kids), the rest of my life. I love you Paul."Vides has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She remains in jail in Richmond.A judge has ruled that Maria Vides, accused of shooting her husband Paul Shatswell in the head in their Pittsburg home, will not be allowed to talk to her three youngest children.The children were home at the time of the shooting and may be called as witnesses. The judge doesn't want them to be swayed by the mom.