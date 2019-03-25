Oh baby: 9 nurses at Maine hospital help each other through pregnancies

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oh, baby! One labor and delivery unit in Portland, Maine, is about to get a little more crowded.
Nine of the nurses who work at the unit in Maine Medical Center are expecting within the next few months.
The soon-to-be moms said it's wonderful to have so much support, especially while at work.
The nurses said they plan to keep supporting each other even in the delivery room.
