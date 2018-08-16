What's in the water at an Oregon hospital? Officials are reporting a baby boom, but it doesn't involve the patients. Nine nurses are pregnant at the same time.One baby girl has already arrived, the rest of the babies are due between September and January.All nine nine nurse friends work in the Neuro Trauma Care Unit at Salem Hospital.They say they didn't coordinate this, but are happy to be experiencing pregnancy together.And actually, there's a nursing assistant who is also pregnant, according to KOIN-TV. So, if you include her, that makes ten!