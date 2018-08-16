FAMILY & PARENTING

9 nurses pregnant at the same time at one Oregon hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

What's in the water at an Oregon hospital? Officials are reporting a baby boom, but it doesn't involve the patients.

SALEM, Ore. (KGO) --
What's in the water at an Oregon hospital? Officials are reporting a baby boom, but it doesn't involve the patients. Nine nurses are pregnant at the same time.

One baby girl has already arrived, the rest of the babies are due between September and January.

RELATED: California twins born in two different years

All nine nine nurse friends work in the Neuro Trauma Care Unit at Salem Hospital.

They say they didn't coordinate this, but are happy to be experiencing pregnancy together.

And actually, there's a nursing assistant who is also pregnant, according to KOIN-TV. So, if you include her, that makes ten!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnancypregnant womannursesbuzzworthyu.s. & worldfeel goodOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California twins born in two different years
FAMILY & PARENTING
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
DA will no longer accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case, AP reports
Colorado police: Man confessed to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Man accused in deadly I-80 accident in Fairfield posts bail
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Mollie Tibbetts' family, boyfriend meet with Mike Pence
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Massive wildfires in Northern California continue to grow
Show More
BART recovers from major delays across system
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise
Celebrities, politicians, artists pay tribute to Aretha Franklin
More News