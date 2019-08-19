Family & Parenting

Parents are happier after kids move out, study says

Apparently, only one thing can make you happier than having children - kicking those kids out of the house.

A new study from Heidelberg University found that parents tend to be happier in old age than those without children, but only if their children have moved out.

Researchers say it's because the stress of balancing childcare and work is replaced with a form of social support - something they say is crucial to happiness as we get older.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingchildrenfamily
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF assault suspect to be booked into jail on previous warrant
AccuWeather Forecast: Pleasant today, another heat wave coming
ABC7 Catch-Up: Back to school, tiny apartments, bottle ban, oldest web cam
Traffic safety increased as students return to SFUSD
Report: Steph Curry to fund Howard University golf program
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Show More
Sex offender caught for chasing women in San Rafael
Funeral held for glacier in Iceland
Embarcadero BART Station phases out paper tickets
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in San Jose
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
More TOP STORIES News