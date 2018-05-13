FAMILY & PARENTING

Terminally ill Tenn. mother watches son graduate in emotional bedside ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

During a special ceremony, terminally ill mother Stephanie Northcott watched her son Dalton graduate from high school. (Julie Northcott/Storyful)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
During the final days of her life, Stephanie Northcott's dying wish to see her son graduate from high school was granted.

Although Northcott's son, Dalton Jackson, was not scheduled to graduate from Halls High School for two more weeks, friends, family members and classmates gathered at Baptist Memorial Hospital on May 4 to hold a special early graduation ceremony.

Jackson, clad in his cap and gown, processed into the hospital's chapel as "Pomp and Circumstance" played in the background, and Northcott took the opportunity to impart some of the life lessons she had learned to her son and his friends.



"You'll change the world. You can do anything you ever put your mind to. Don't ever forget that," Northcott told her son through tears. "Follow your heart, don't follow others."

Over a chorus of sniffles, principal Suzanne Keefe presented Jackson with his diploma.

"I'm so happy!" Northcott exclaimed as the applause subsided.

Mother and son then shared a special dance to "I Won't Let Go" by Rascal Flatts, and Jackson and his classmates ended the ceremony with a traditional graduation cap toss.

Northcott passed away less than a week later, according to Facebook posts from friends. Family members are raising money through Paypal to offset the cost of her medical treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyeducationgraduationmother's dayu.s. & worldTennessee
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News