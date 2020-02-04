Super Bowl 54: Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Miami

ABC7 News spoke to members of the faithful as the team arrived at Mineta San Jose International Airport Monday afternoon from Miami.
"They did their best, and we're still going to root for them," said Palo Alto resident Stella Masi, who came out to the airport to show her support. "Win or loss, we're still proud of the Niners."
As players and coaches stepped off the plane, die-hard fans reflected on a memorable journey that nay have fallen short of capturing the Lombardi Trophy, but one that'll give them plenty of hope in the long run.
"They're just getting started," said Monte Sereno resident Adam DeMaestri. "With the right leadership, the right coaching, right players, right attitude, they're a great team, and I think the future's just getting started for them."
Fans were especially excited to see some of the team's stars, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"Gotta support the team. They've been awesome, they brought back the spirit, saved me as a fan," said Sunnyvale resident Jennifer Kelly. "I love this team's energy so much."
