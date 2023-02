1 killed, 1 injured in early morning East Bay apartment fire

Firefighters found two people trapped in the burning Martinez apartment and were able to free one, but couldn't get the second person out.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Martinez.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday and when crews arrived, two people were trapped inside.

They were able to free one person, but couldn't get the second person out.

The surviving victim is at the hospital.

Firefighters aren't sure how the flames started, but believe it originated in the kitchen.

