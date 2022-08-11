1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed on Thursday.

The shooting happened at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood early Thursday morning.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals, but no word yet on their conditions.

The victim who was shot and killed has not been identified.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

There may have been at least two suspects, police said. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.