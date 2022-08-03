1 killed, another injured in Muni bus shooting in SF's Sunnydale neighborhood, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gunshots rang out on a Muni bus leaving one man dead, another injured, and a shooter being sought. It happened in the Sunnydale neighborhood of San Francisco Wednesday. It's the second killing in that neighborhood this week and the second killing on Muni this year.

A San Francisco Muni bus was roped off behind yellow crime scene tape after a shooting on board. One that left a 20-year-old man dead and another injured.

"I don't yet know if those cameras were working or not, I know all Muni buses and trains are equipped with cameras," said Kathryn Winters of the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers say shots were fired around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday while the circumstances leading up to that are unknown. When officers arrived they performed CPR on one of the victims but he later died at the hospital.

This is the second killing in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood this week, a 17-year-old was killed just blocks away on Monday. It's also the second Muni killing this year, the first came back in June on a Muni light-rail train in the Castro District.

"It's just crazy because I feel like in the pandemic, I feel like things have gotten worse like safety wise," said Liset Guerrero, a San Francisco resident.

Muni has added 20 new ambassadors to their lines to try and deter crime, but many passengers telling us, the city needs to do more because they still don't feel safe.

"Oh my god! I don't want to! I don't want to take Muni today, it's so scared," said Renee Wang after learning about what happened.

"Filled with crazy passengers and all that stuff, I mean last time I went some dude was putting this graffiti all over the windows," said Elijah Nash of San Francisco.

Police tell us that overall riding Muni is safe and that they did make an arrest earlier this summer in the Castro Muni homicide.

"These do appear to be random incidents. Neither of them focused on Muni passengers but random incidents that happened to occur in or around Muni," said Officer Winters.

No description of the suspect has been given here in this latest shooting. Muni says that they have installed high-quality video cameras throughout their system. We should know in the next 24 hours if the cameras on board that bus were working.

