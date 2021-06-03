caught on camera

Video shows teen setting woman's hair on fire on San Francisco Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are sharing video of a disturbing incident onboard a Muni bus one month ago. A teen was caught on camera setting a woman's hair on fire.

It happened on May 2 on a 5-Fulton bus near Civic Center. Onboard security cameras captured a teen scoot up to his unsuspecting victim. He uses a lighter to set fire to the back of the passenger's head. Eventually, the Muni driver pulls over and calls police after he learns of the incident.



Police are still trying to track down the victim who is in her 50s or 60s and of Filipino or Latino descent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.
