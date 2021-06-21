'I've missed him so much!': Bay Area families come together to celebrate Father's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10807059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father has created an inspiring book aimed at providing advice on parenthood through letters from fellow dads.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were plenty of fathers celebrating Father's Day in San Francisco on Sunday. Families came from all over to spend the day with dad.We were in Aquatic Park and came across a father and two of his sons linking arms as they sat in lawn chairs looking out on the Bay."Every moment when he would say 'hey you want to pitch out to me in the front yard?' I thought that was great, he knew I would want to and went right to what I loved," said Chris Sheron of Novato."He just turned 80, he's doing incredibly well and we're just really happy to spend time with him," said Chris's brother Michael who flew in from Southern California."I was just saying to Michael that I loved playing catch with him until he was 14, then he threw an 80 mph fastball at me and I cringed and I said our days of playing catch are over!" said Mark Sheron, as he laughed and told us how special it was to be celebrating with two of his boys.As the fog started to roll in Sunday night the Sheron family packed up with a hope of warming up. We then came across the King family who was headed to dinner after an afternoon in Fisherman's Wharf. A family full of daughters, all of whom wanted to tell us about their dad."I told him Happy Father's Day and I gave him a big hug!" said 9-year-old Janai King."He makes funny faces," said Janai's sister Khavayye King. To which dad responded, "Means the world, it is special to have them, being around them, to be their father you know!" When asked to make a funny face, it took dad less than five seconds to make one.And as good as that moment was, perhaps the most touching moment of Father's Day came along San Francisco's Embarcadero with the Rojas family."Happiness! This is really truly happiness," said Oswaldo Rojas.You see Oswaldo hadn't been together with both his son Martin and daughter Maryann for more than two years until Sunday.Oswaldo even lost a brother and sister to COVID-19 during the pandemic."I love my family, I'm so sad," said Oswaldo who continued by recognizing the moment and saying, "This was a wonderful surprise!"His daughter Maryann talked about hugging dad for the first time in more than two years."Now you're going to make me cry, I've missed him, I've missed him so much, and it's been so hard not having him so I'm happy, super happy, super blessed, super grateful," said Maryann.And while sometimes families grow apart, sometimes they also come together."Sometimes you decide to talk things out and occasions like this you decide to get together and celebrate dad," said Martin Rojas.