Texas FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man: 'Can't do that, boss'

FREEPORT, Texas -- The family of a Texas man is outraged after a FedEx driver was captured on video on Saturday refusing to help after the man fell outside his front door.

A Ring doorbell camera in Freeport, Texas recorded the exchange between the 89-year-old man and the employee.

"Hello, help please," the man could be heard saying. "Give me a hand. I need to get up."

"I can't do that, boss," the driver said from a distance.

The 89-year-old man had fallen approximately 15 minutes before the delivery was made, according to his daughter, Maria Kouches.

"(He) didn't at least ring the doorbell or call 911!" Kouches wrote in a Facebook post that had been shared more than 480 times by Sunday afternoon. "Thank God he's OK, but what if he hadn't been?"

Kouches said her father, who has dementia and trouble with his legs, has fallen before. He laid on the floor for another 10 minutes before she arrived.



"We try to keep an eye on him but he does still move around with his walker," Kouches said. "It seems he was maybe trying to go back inside and his leg gave out. He gets confused and easily upset with new things."

FedEx issued the following response:

"We extend our thoughts and concerns for the well-being of the person depicted in this video. The safety of our team members and customers in the communities that we serve is our highest priority. We are reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action."
