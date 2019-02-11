MONEY

How to find out if some of California's $9.3 billion in unclaimed property is yours

EMBED </>More Videos

Roses are red, violets are blue, you could have unclaimed property waiting for you this Valentine's Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Roses are red, violets are blue, you could have unclaimed property waiting for you this Valentine's Day.

RELATED: Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners

The state of California is sitting on $9.3 billion that it would love to give away. The property comes from forgotten bank accounts, stocks and items in safe deposit boxes.

LINK: Find out if you have unclaimed money waiting for you

State Controller Betty T. Yee in reminding Californians that the state is holding onto more than 48 million unclaimed properties.

"Whether you're dreaming of flowers, chocolate, or homemade crafts this Valentine's Day, one very sweet treat is money you didn't know you had. You also could play Cupid and help reunite loved ones with their lost or forgotten cash and heirlooms," said Controller Yee in a statement.

In January, the controller's office distributed more than $25 million in property to more than 28,000 people.

Here is a glimpse of property claims paid in January:

882 properties valued at $793,467 in San Diego
902 properties valued at $591,072 in San Jose
554 properties valued at $318,775 in Long Beach
326 properties valued at $273,076 in Fresno
242 properties valued at $197,398 in Riverside
135 properties valued at $159,158 in Salinas
146 properties valued at $91,818 in Anaheim
100 properties valued at $86,186 in San Bernardino
73 properties valued at $82,627 in Santa Cruz
484 properties valued at $65,336 in Bakersfield
202 properties valued at $46,739 in Modesto
210 properties valued at $44,811 in Fremont

RELATED: Tips on how to get your unclaimed money

Click here to find out if some of $9.3 billion in unclaimed property is yours. You can submit claims at claimit.ca.gov or by calling (800) 992-4647.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeunclaimed fundsmoneyconsumerlost moneypersonal financeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MONEY
How to manage finances as a couple
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Fraud alert issued about apparent calls from Social Security
Report: Bay Area childcare costs skyrocketing
More money
PERSONAL FINANCE
How to manage finances as a couple
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Show More
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
More News