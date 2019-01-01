PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing

Someone could be starting 2019 as a millionaire! (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Someone could be ringing in the New Year with a whole lot of money as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has climbed to $425 million.

The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing will take place on New Year's Day.

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



There was no jackpot winner for the drawing last Friday. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and Mega Ball: 21.

The $425 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.


Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
