Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing

The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing will take place on New Year's Day.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
There was no jackpot winner for the drawing last Friday. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and Mega Ball: 21.
The $425 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.
RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.