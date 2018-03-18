EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3207379" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A judge ruled Monday that a New Hampshire woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million can keep her identity private, but not her hometown.

A ticket sold in Pennsylvania has won the $456.7-million Powerball jackpot.The winning numbers of Saturday night's drawing were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66, and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million - a $273.9 million cash value. It is the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball game history.The exact location of where the winning ticket was sold has not been released as of yet.Three tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. The tickets were sold in California, Missouri and Texas.Meanwhile, $377-million is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.