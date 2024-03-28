Powerball jackpot jumping to $935M after no big winners Wednesday; 3 $1M winners

3 $1M winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the Powerball website.
With no one winning the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, the grand prize for Saturday's drawing grew closer to the billion-dollar mark, according to the lottery.
Wednesday's winning numbers were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and Powerball 8.
The $935 million Powerball jackpot in play Saturday jumped from $865 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. It would be the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game.
A jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing could choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take a lump sum estimated at $449.7 million.
Although no jackpot was won Wednesday, three tickets still won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the Powerball website.
This is the first Powerball jackpot to surpass $900 million this year. Powerball's grand prize was last won in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 37 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.
The largest Powerball jackpot - and the largest US lottery prize - ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.
Saturday's estimated $935 million jackpot would rank fifth on Powerball's all-time list. Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California; 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets; 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).
Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.
