Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on I-680 near Benicia

CAL Fire responds to a fire in Solano County near Benicia.

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are responding to a two-alarm vegetation fire northeast of Benicia.

The fire is reported to be at southbound Interstate 680 and Parish Rd.

CAL Fire tweeted "fire is approximately 6 acres, with a 5 acre spot fire across Interstate 680. All aircraft have been grounded temporarily due to a drone flying in the area. Law Enforcement is on scene."



They said they're "responding to a vegetation fire, and to use caution if traveling in the area. No evacuations given at this time."



