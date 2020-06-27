Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on I-680 near Benicia

#ParishFire - Fire is approximately 6 acres, with a 5 acre spot fire across Interstate 680. All aircraft have been grounded temporarily due to a drone flying in the area. Law Enforcement is on scene. pic.twitter.com/tUpbZVCp17 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 27, 2020

#ParishFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Interstate 680 / Parish road, Cordelia. Use caution if traveling in the area. No evacuations given at this time. pic.twitter.com/GqnzcWxSbP — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 27, 2020

