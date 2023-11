Crews are battling a three-alarm brush fire in Oakland, authorities said.

Brush fire burning along Highway 13 in Oakland, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Part of Northbound Highway 13 in Oakland is closed from a three-alarm vegetation fire, officials said.

The fire is burning off Joaquin Miller Road near Holy Names University in Woodminster neighborhood.

It's unknown how the fire started.

There are no reports of any injuries or structures being threatened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.