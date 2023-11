Multiple boats on fire at Oyster Point Marina in South SF: firefighters

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Multiple boats are on fire at the Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the city's Fire Department.

The South San Francisco Fire Department wrote on social media shortly after 8 a.m. about the boat fires, which have prompted a response by multiple fire agencies.

No other details about the case were immediately available.

