Car destroyed in series of brush fires along Interstate 280 in San Jose

The fires were extinguished, but it was a scary scene for drivers as flames burned for two hours between Meridian Avenue and Race Street.
No structures were threatened, but a car was destroyed.
The Race Street off-ramp from northbound 280 is currently closed.
Traffic is impacted in the area.
The cause is under investigation, and the fire department is looking into how all these spot fires may be related.
