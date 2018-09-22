Firefighters respond to smoke at Civic Center BART station

Just had to evacuate Civic Center Bart. I think it's a fire? pic.twitter.com/C74GT8v64t — Matt Kim (@LawofTD) September 23, 2018

No fire. Our techs have cleared the train to restore power for service. Likely an insulator that causes smoke. We turned on the fans to clear it. — Alicia Trost (@AliciaTrost) September 23, 2018

San Francisco firefighters responded to smoke and reports of a fire at the Civic Center BART station on Saturday evening.BART and Muni were shut down and the station was evacuated, but service has since been restored.One BART rider posted this video, which appears to show smoke in the Civic Center station:BART spokesperson Alicia Trost tweeted that the smoke was not caused by a fire, but by an insulator.