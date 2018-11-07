Crews have stopped the forward progress of a Castro Valley brush fire Wednesday afternoon, Alameda County fire officials said.The estimated size of the blaze, reported about 3 p.m., was reduced from five to three acres, according to a Twitter post by Alameda County Fire Department.The fire is located off Crown Court and was initially reported to be threatening homes. As of 3:45 p.m., crews had stopped the blaze's progress, authorities said.No information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.No evacuations were ordered.Crow Canyon Road was closed between Waterford Place/Greenridge Road to Cull Canyon Road, fire officials said.