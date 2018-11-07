Firefighters stop progress of 5-acre brush fire in Castro Valley

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire off of Crown Court in Castro Valley. Here's a look from SKY7.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --
Crews have stopped the forward progress of a Castro Valley brush fire Wednesday afternoon, Alameda County fire officials said.

The estimated size of the blaze, reported about 3 p.m., was reduced from five to three acres, according to a Twitter post by Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire is located off Crown Court and was initially reported to be threatening homes. As of 3:45 p.m., crews had stopped the blaze's progress, authorities said.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

No evacuations were ordered.

Crow Canyon Road was closed between Waterford Place/Greenridge Road to Cull Canyon Road, fire officials said.
