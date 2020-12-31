new year's eve

Here's a look back at San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show from years past

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Times are different this year as thousands of people will not be able to gather under the night sky to view the spectacular fireworks San Francisco usually offers, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since we are sure many of you will be cuddling safely on the couch this New Year's Eve, maybe watching "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC", or counting down to 2021 with family and friends on Zoom or Facetime, we decided to compile a "best of" fireworks show in the San Francisco Bay Area (because we are going to miss seeing the night sky illuminate in splashy colors this year).

Watch the video player above for a look back at the "bang pop whoosh" of the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration in the Bay Area ringing in January 1, 2016.

