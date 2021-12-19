Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

TIMES SQUARE -- Welcome to our exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the party prep for the biggest bash of the year! Join Ryan Seacrest for this half-hour show, as he gives you a sneak peek at the exciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.Seacrest and his co-hosts Liza Koshy, Ciara, Billy Porter, and Roselyn Sánche give us an up-close look at what happens on New Year's Eve. And it's a special celebration as "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" is heading into its 50th year. Plus we have a preview of a new tradition for New Year's Rockin' Eve - the show's first-ever Spanish-language countdown.We'll also get a look at the exciting musical performers hitting the stage in Times Square, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and for the inaugural Spanish-language countdown in beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico. Artists like Big Boi, Walker Hayes, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Chle, Journey, French Montana, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Polo G, Mae Muller, OneRepublic, and many more.We'll take you behind the scenes to meet the Confetti Master, the man responsible for dropping 3,000 pounds of confetti on Times Square partygoers. And we'll reveal the secret story behind much of the paper confetti that lands on people's heads.And only "On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" brings you the true story of what it's like to be in the audience in Times Square - from a man who's been there every year for the past 40 years.Plus an unforgettable history of the Times Square ball, and your favorite stars' New Year's Resolutions.This is the party BEFORE the party. And ABC's got it all. Don't miss this thrilling celebration.